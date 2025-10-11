Hodge (groin) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Bills, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

A groin injury prevented Hodge from playing against the Commanders in Week 4. With the Falcons on the bye for Week 5, Hodge had an additional week to rest and recover from his injury, and he has been cleared to make his return Monday after logging a full practice Saturday. Hodge has seen the field on both offense and special teams this year, but he has zero receptions on one target through three regular-season games.