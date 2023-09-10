Hodge (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After being limited Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Hodge logged back-to-back full sessions to end the week. However, the depth wideout still received a questionable tag. It's not surprising to see the veteran cleared, but he'll presumably play the majority of his snaps on special teams while Drake London, Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller handle most of the wideout snaps.