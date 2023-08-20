Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Sunday that Hodge (ankle) will not participate in practice this coming week, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hodge sustained an ankle injury during Friday's 13-13 preseason tie against the Bengals, sidelining him for the remainder of this contest. The exact nature and severity of this issue are still unknown, but it's significant enough to keep him from practicing ahead of Atlanta's preseason finale Thursday versus Pittsburgh. This likely means Hodge will be sidelined for this contest against the Steelers as well. Smith also indicated that fellow veteran wideout Penny Hart (concussion) will be sidelined during this week's practices. Both Hodge and Hart are expected to vie for the Falcons' fourth and fifth wide receiver spots, so their absences could open up more opportunities for Josh Ali, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Keilahn Harris and others.