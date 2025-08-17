Hodge didn't play in Friday's 23-20 preseason loss to the Titans.

For a second straight week, Hodge was in street clothes, along with Drake London, Darnell Mooney (shoulder), Ray-Ray McCloud and Jamal Agnew, who are all expected to make the initial 53-man roster. Hodge has spent the past three seasons in Atlanta, splitting time between offense and special teams. During that stretch, he's totaled 34 receptions on 55 targets for 565 yards and two scores. He signed a two-year deal to return to Atlanta this offseason.