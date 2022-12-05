Hodge failed to catch either of his targets during Sunday's 19-16 loss against Pittsburgh.
Hodge played just six offensive snaps and was targeted on two of them, but he failed to record a reception. The fifth-year wideout has 12 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown this season, but he's been held without a catch in seven of his 13 appearances.
More News
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Limited role in win•
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Hits pay dirt in loss•
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Logs one reception in loss•
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Solid production in loss•
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Two catches in loss•
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Solid showing in team debut•