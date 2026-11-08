The Falcons signed Herbert from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Herbert was elevated both Week 7 and Week 8, turning six carries into 21 yards and two catches (on two targets) into 22 yards while also working as a kick returner. He could take on a bigger role Sunday versus Cincinnati and potentially beyond, as No. 2 RB Brian Robinson was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to a hamstring injury. That means Herbert is the Falcons' only healthy running back behind workhorse Bijan Robinson