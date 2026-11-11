Herbert carried the ball once for seven yards and caught two of his three targets for two yards during Atlanta's loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Herbert continued to serve a limited role in his first game since being signed to the active roster from the practice squad, as he played just 11 snaps on offense and nine on special teams. With Brian Robinson (hamstring) set to miss at least another three games, Herbert will likely continue to serve as the team's backup running back behind Bijan Robinson.