Herbert reverted to the Falcons' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Herbert was elevated to the active roster for Sunday's 29-20 win against the 49ers, when he served as Bijan Robinson's backup due to the absence of Brian Robinson (hamstring). Herbert was on the field for only 11 of the Falcons' 68 snaps (16.2 percent), although he nearly nearly found the end zone early in the second half on a 19-yard catch, but he was ruled out of bounds just short of the goal line. The sixth-year running back added two carries for nine yards and turned two kickoff returns into 65 yards, and he could be elevated for Week 8 against the Buccaneers on Nov. 1 depending on the health of the Falcons' backfield.