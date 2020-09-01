Lee (undisclosed) continues to miss time with an unknown injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The journeyman is back in the NFL after serving an XFL stint with the DC Defenders, but he's been on the shelf of late and unable to participate in the Falcons' backup tight end competition. If Lee can return to the field and make an impression among a committee consisting of Jaeden Graham, Luke Stocker and Jared Pinkney (behind starter Hayden Hurst), he may slide into one of the final roster spots or secure a role on the 16-man practice squad. According to Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site, Graham currently holds pole position as the likely second-string option to Hurst.