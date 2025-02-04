Cousins said Tuesday that a right shoulder injury sustained Week 10 impacted the quality of his play down the stretch in 2024, prior to his being benched for rookie Michael Penix in Week 16, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Cousins' season looked remarkably different prior to Week 10, as he boasted a 17:7 TD:INT entering the road matchup against New Orleans, compared to a 1:9 TD:INT in his final five appearances. He was listed on the injury report immediately after the contest against the Saints, but was then limited for only one session before upgrading to full activity, then being listed as healthy to conclude the campaign. Coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot also affirmed multiple times that Cousins' health wasn't a factor in the decision to bench him for Penix. Still, Cousins' focus to begin the offseason is related to getting healthy. "If we can do that," Cousins said, "[I] feel like I've got a new life ahead of me in pro football." Fontenot has stated that Cousins will work as the backup to Penix during the 2025 season, but if the veteran's struggles were indeed mostly injury-related and he's able to quickly get right, it could make things easier for Atlanta to facilitate a potential trade.