The Falcons are expected to cut Cousins before the new league year starts in March, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Falcons worked with Cousins on Tuesday to restructure the veteran quarterback's contract by modifying the final two years of the deal to give Atlanta more cap flexibility and incentivize a release sooner rather than later, as Cousins would be slated to get $67.9 million guaranteed were he to be on the roster at the start of the league year. That leaves the Falcons with questions over who they will add to their quarterback room with Michael Penix (knee), while Cousins contemplates joining a team in 2026, including a reunion with the Vikings, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Cousins appeared in 10 regular-season games (eight starts) with Atlanta in 2025, when he completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.