Cousins completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 199 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while gaining five yards on two carries in Sunday's 24-10 win over New Orleans.

Cousins earned his first win of the 2025 season in his second start for the Falcons after it was announced that starter Michael Penix (knee) will miss the remainder of the year. The 36-year-old Cousins experienced greater success compared to his spot-start in a loss to the Dolphins back in Week 8 and a pair of relief appearances that netted zero combined touchdowns. The highly-paid backup is unlikely to reach the elite levels of production we were used to seeing back in his heyday playing for Washington and Minnesota, but he proved on Sunday that he can still operate an NFL offense at a respectable level. Cousins will face another soft matchup against the Jets next Sunday, putting him on the map in deeper formats as a potential bye week or injury replacement.