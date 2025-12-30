Cousins completed 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding one rush for one yard in the Falcons' 27-24 win over the Rams on Monday night.

Cousins opened the scoring with a four-yard touchdown pass to Bijan Robinson in the first quarter, but the veteran signal-caller mostly sat back and saw Robinson and his defense do the majority of the heavy lifting from there. No Falcons pass catcher recorded more than David Sills' 37 receiving yards, although Cousins did record a critical 11-yard completion to Kyle Pitts to move the chains early in what turned out to be Atlanta's game-winning drive. Cousins has thrown for under 200 passing yards in three of the last four games, and he's likely to continue leaning heavily on Robinson during a Week 18 home regular-season finale against the Saints on Sunday.