Cousins completed six of 14 passes for 48 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and added one rush for two yards in the Falcons' 30-27 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports Michael Penix suffered a right knee injury in the third quarter on a hit he took on an incomplete pass. That led to Cousins seeing his second dose of extended action this season, and although his final line underscores the fact he was relatively ineffective, he did manage to lead Atlanta to two field goals, including the game-tying kick with 16 seconds remaining in regulation. If Penix is ultimately unable to suit up for next Sunday's road divisional clash against the Saints, Cousins would be in line to draw his second start of the season.