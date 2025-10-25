With Michael Penix recovering from a bone bruise in his knee, Cousins is "highly likely" to start against the Dolphins on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While Penix had his practice reps limited all week, Cousins was the one who worked with the first-team offense, which puts the veteran quarterback in line to make his first start of the 2025 regular season. Cousins started in the first 14 games of the 2024 regular season before Penix took over for the final three contests of the year. Cousins' lone appearance in 2025 came during the Falcons' Week 3 blowout loss to the Panthers, when he took over under center in the fourth quarter and completed five of seven passes for 29 yards.