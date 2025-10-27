Cousins completed 21 of 31 passes for 173 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while rushing twice for two yards in the Falcons' 34-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Making his first start since Week 15 of last season, Cousins understandably had some rust to work through, and he also had the disadvantage of having to operate without No. 1 receiver Drake London (hip). Cousins eventually developed a bit of rhythm as the game went on, but he averaged just 5.6 yards per attempt and focused the overwhelming majority of his attention on Kyle Pitts. Cousins could certainly be better now that he has a game under his belt and with another week of practice -- not to mention with London at his disposal -- but it remains to be seen if he'll have that opportunity in a Week 9 road matchup against the Patriots or whether Penix will be healthy enough to start that game.