The Falcons haven't received any trade inquiries on Cousins over the past week, despite a number of teams dealing with injuries at quarterback, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

The Falcons are willing to trade Cousins, but they also didn't put anything on tape with him this preseason to demonstrate that he has fully recovered from the injuries that ultimately contributed to him being benched during the 2024 season. He'll continue to serve as Michael Penix's top backup until a potential trade suitor emerges as the season unfolds.