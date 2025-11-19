Cousins is positioned to start the remainder of the 2025 season for Atlanta after the team announced Wednesday that Michael Penix (knee) requires season-ending surgery to address a partially torn left ACL.

Cousins had already been in line to start at least four games following the placement of Penix on IR, but it's now confirmed that he'll spend the remainder of the year under center. Per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com, head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that Easton Stick will be signed to the active roster to work as Cousins' backup, while Kyle Trask will join the team's practice squad. Cousins hasn't been productive in limited opportunities this season, as the Falcons have scored just one touchdown across the 17 offensive drives he's led so far (not counting kneel-downs). That limits his fantasy relevance to formats that allow multiple starting quarterbacks heading into a road matchup against the Saints on Sunday.