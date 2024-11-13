Cousins was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to right elbow and shoulder injuries.
Cousins apparently came out of Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints with a pair of injuries to his throwing arm. His participation in practice to start the week, even in a limited capacity, suggests he'll likely play this Sunday at Denver in the final game before Atlanta's bye.
