Cousins completed 5 of 7 passes for 29 yards during Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Panthers.

Cousins didn't play at all during the preseason and hadn't seen game action since getting benched at the end of last season. Despite the dud from Michael Penix on Sunday, the Falcons are still rolling with the youngster as their starter and trying to trade Cousins. However, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday" that Atlanta hasn't received any trade inquiries about the veteran QB, despite several teams dealing with injured signal callers.