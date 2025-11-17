Cousins could serve as Atlanta's starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2025 campaign with Michael Penix (knee) feared to have sustained a season-ending injury during Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cousin entered Sunday's loss in the third quarter, completing six of 14 passes for 48 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while gaining two yards on one carry. Previously, Cousins started in Week 8 against the Dolphins with Penix sidelined due to a bone bruise, completing 21 of 31 pass attempts for 173 yards and again being held without a TD or INT. Penix is reportedly seeking a second opinion on his knee injury, but if his season is indeed over, Cousins will take over under center beginning in New Orleans next week. At this stage of his career, the 37-year-old signal-caller hasn't yet demonstrated enough fantasy upside to warrant fantasy consideration in single-QB formats, and his prospects will be further diminished if Drake London (knee) also misses time.