Cousins will not suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cousins will join starting quarterback Michael Penix on the sideline for a third consecutive preseason game, positioning Easton Stick for a final exhibition start, with free agency pickup Ben DiNucci in line to close things out under center in the wake of Emory Jones (concussion) being waived/injured Monday. By all indications, Cousins will kick off the regular season as the No. 2 quarterback behind Penix in Atlanta, though the Falcons would likely pick up the phone for trade inquiries if a team in need of a capable veteran QB emerges at some stage.