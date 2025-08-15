Cousins won't suit up for Friday's preseason game against the Titans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

For a second consecutive exhibition, both Cousins and No. 1 quarterback Michael Penix won't be available to the Falcons, leaving Easton Stick to start under center and Emory Jones to sub in once Stick is done for the evening. Cousins is slated to serve as the backup to Penix in 2025, but if a QB-needy team pops up at some point in the coming weeks or months, Cousins could find himself on the move.