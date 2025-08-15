Falcons' Kirk Cousins: Not playing Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cousins won't suit up for Friday's preseason game against the Titans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
For a second consecutive exhibition, both Cousins and No. 1 quarterback Michael Penix won't be available to the Falcons, leaving Easton Stick to start under center and Emory Jones to sub in once Stick is done for the evening. Cousins is slated to serve as the backup to Penix in 2025, but if a QB-needy team pops up at some point in the coming weeks or months, Cousins could find himself on the move.
More News
-
Falcons' Kirk Cousins: Won't play Friday night•
-
Falcons' Kirk Cousins: Will attend mandatory minicamp•
-
Falcons' Kirk Cousins: Suitors may include Vikings?•
-
Falcons' Kirk Cousins: Shows up for voluntary workouts•
-
Falcons' Kirk Cousins: Not expected at OTAs•
-
Falcons' Kirk Cousins: Won't be released ahead of deadline•