Head coach Raheem Morris was non-committal Tuesday when asked if Cousins will remain the Falcons' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Giants, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. "We just got back [from Las Vegas]. We still have to go through that process," Morris said. "All those things will happen over the course of the week. We didn't play well enough at the quarterback position."

Though the Falcons snapped their four-game losing streak Monday with a 15-9 win over the Raiders, Cousins' play didn't inspire much confidence in the prospects of the Atlanta offense moving forward. After Cousins had turned in a disastrous 0:8 TD:INT during the previous four games, the Falcons leaned heavily on the ground attack in Week 16, attempting 37 runs on the night. Cousins was unable to do much with his 20 dropbacks, taking three sacks and completing 11 of 17 pass attempts for 112 yards, one touchdown and NFL-leading 16th interception of the season. Though a soft home matchup against the 2-12 Giants awaits in Week 16, the 7-7 Falcons may view the game as a good opportunity to see if rookie first-round pick Michael Penix can provide an upgrade over the struggling Cousins as Atlanta looks to stay in the thick of the NFC playoff race. Expect Morris to provide an update on the Falcons' plans at quarterback Wednesday, when the team resumes practicing.