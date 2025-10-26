Cousins will start Sunday's game against Miami, as Michael Penix will be sidelined due to a knee injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Penix logged a trio of limited practices during the week and was deemed questionable on Atlanta's final injury report Friday. However, news emerged early Saturday that the second-year QB was trending toward sitting out, and that now appears to be confirmed, per Schefter's sources. As a result, Cousins is in line to make his first start of the season. In his only appearance so far, he completed five of seven pass attempts for 29 yards in mop-up duty against Carolina in Week 3.