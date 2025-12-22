Cousins completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 197 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a lost fumble while scoring a third touchdown and losing three yards on five carries in Sunday's 26-19 win over Arizona.

Cousins was unable to replicate last week's vintage 373-yard performance, but he was able to reproduce the trio of touchdowns in another winning effort. The 36-year-old's third trip to the end zone came via a rare QB sneak in the fourth quarter that would end up serving as the game-deciding score Sunday. Cousins is beginning to show flashes of his former glory after looking rusty in his first few starts taking over for the injured Michael Penix (knee). While he is far from a sure thing, Cousins has at least put himself back in the conversation for potential starting options for fantasy managers in desperate QB situations. A Week 17 matchup against a tough Rams defensive unit dampens the excitement around the veteran starter for those in standard fantasy leagues.