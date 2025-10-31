Cousins will move back to the No. 2 QB role Sunday at New England with Michael Penix (knee) not receiving a designation for that contest

Cousins earned a spot start for Penix this past Sunday against the Dolphins due to the latter's bone bruise in his knee, but the former didn't fare well, completing 21 of 31 passes for 173 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions and rushing twice for two yards in a 34-10 loss. This week, Penix followed up limited practices Wednesday and Thursday with a full session Friday, thereby clearing him to return to action. Cousins likely won't see the field Sunday, barring an injury setback to Penix or a garbage-time appearance.