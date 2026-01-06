Cousins agreed Tuesday to restructure the final two seasons of his four-year, $180 million contract, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.

As part of the restructure, Cousins agreed to reduce his base salary for the 2026 season from a non-guaranteed $35 million to 2.1 million, but the amended deal doesn't necessarily mean that the veteran quarterback will stick around with Atlanta through the upcoming season. Cousins is still guaranteed $67.9 million for the 2027 season, with that money scheduled to vest March 13, the third day of the new league year. Given that Atlanta nor any other team would have interest in being tied to Cousins at that amount of money in 2027, the 37-year-old signal-caller may have to agree to another restructure in order to avoid being designated for a post-June 1 release. After opening the 2025 season in a backup role, Cousins reclaimed the starting job for the Falcons' final seven games after Michael Penix (knee) tore his ACL in Week 11. In his 10 total appearances, Cousins completed 166 of 269 pass attempts (61.7 percent) for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions while tacking on another rushing touchdown.