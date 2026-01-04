Cousins completed 18 of 32 passes for 180 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding three carries for no gain in the Falcons' 19-17 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Cousins, who was dealing with an illness that came on overnight, averaged a modest 5.6 yards per attempt and took four sacks, so it wasn't the smoothest of afternoons for the veteran signal-caller. However, Cousins was able to fire a 15-yard touchdown pass to Drake London late in the first quarter, and he displayed his usual chemistry with both his No. 1 receiver and tight end Kyle Pitts. Cousins opened the season with a bleak fantasy outlook and uncertain future as the No. 2 quarterback behind Michael Penix (IR, knee), but the former started the final seven games (and eight overall). Cousins completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,721 yards with a 10:5 TD:INT while adding 14 rushes for seven yards and another score across 10 appearances overall. Penix should have a solid chance of being ready for the start of the 2026 regular season, while Cousins remains under contract with the Falcons through the 2027 campaign.