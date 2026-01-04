Cousins was added to the Falcons' injury report due to an illness but won't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Saints and will be available to start at quarterback, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Cousins was a full participant in practice throughout the week, but he may be operating at something less than 100 percent heading into the season finale after coming down with an illness. More so than the ailment, however, Cousins' fantasy prospects could be hindered by the prospect of some of his top pass catchers being less than fully healthy. Though wideouts Drake London (knee) and Darnell Mooney (knee) and tight end Kyle Pitts (knee) are active Sunday, all were listed as questionable heading into the weekend and were limited in the Falcons' final Week 18 practice. As such, it's possible that any or all three players could have their reps managed to some degree, given that the 7-9 Falcons are eliminated from playoff contention and have little on the line in the season finale.