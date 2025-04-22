Cousins is present for the start of Atlanta's voluntary OTAs on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Cousins' attendance at voluntary OTAs is something of a surprise, after his having been benched Week 16 of last season in favor of 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix, who is slated to kick off the 2025 campaign under center. Atlanta could have released Cousins in mid-March to avoid having his $10 million guaranteed roster bonus kick in, but the team opted to keep the veteran quarterback in house as a backup option or trade candidate. However, Cousins' contract includes a no trade-clause which he seems unlikely to waive unless the chance to inherit a starting role elsewhere materializes.