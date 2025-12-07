Falcons' Kirk Cousins: Shut down by Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cousins completed 15 of 30 passes for 162 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 37-9 loss to the Seahawks.
The Falcons were limited to just three field goals on the day, as Cousins simply couldn't get anything going. The absence of Drake London (knee) was noticeable, as tight end Kyle Pitts was the only Atlanta pass-catcher to make much of an impact. Cousins has a 3:3 TD:INT in three starts since Michael Penix (knee) was lost for the season, but the veteran QB might have more success in Week 15 against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Falcons' Kirk Cousins: Throws for 234 in loss•
-
Falcons' Kirk Cousins: First win as starter in 2025•
-
Falcons' Kirk Cousins: Taking over for rest of season•
-
Falcons' Kirk Cousins: May start rest of season•
-
Falcons' Kirk Cousins: Handles emergency duty in OT loss•
-
Falcons' Kirk Cousins: Returning to backup role•