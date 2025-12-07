Cousins completed 15 of 30 passes for 162 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 37-9 loss to the Seahawks.

The Falcons were limited to just three field goals on the day, as Cousins simply couldn't get anything going. The absence of Drake London (knee) was noticeable, as tight end Kyle Pitts was the only Atlanta pass-catcher to make much of an impact. Cousins has a 3:3 TD:INT in three starts since Michael Penix (knee) was lost for the season, but the veteran QB might have more success in Week 15 against the Buccaneers.