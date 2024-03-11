Cousins (Achilles) is signing a four-year contract with the Falcons, according to agent Mike McCartney at Vayner Sports.

The Falcons were rumored to represent Minnesota's strongest competition for the 35-year-old QB and apparently won the bidding within the first three hours of the free-agent negotiating period. Cousins can't sign a contract until Wednesday afternoon, and it might take a bit longer than that to become official given the possible complication of his rehab from a torn Achilles' tendon. The injury is less of a concern for a pocket passer than for other NFL players, but it may nonetheless impact Cousins' participation in offseason practices under new Falcons coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. The signing is excellent news for WR Drake London and TE Kyle Pitts, and it also bodes well for RB Bijan Robinson's continued involvement as a receiver. Cousins won't necessarily have the deepest group of pass catchers in Atlanta, but he'll have high-end talent and a strong offensive line. The Vikings, meanwhile, are left without a starting QB and figure to take a look at both veteran and rookie options.