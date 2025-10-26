Cousins will start Sunday's game against the Dolphins with Michael Penix (knee) inactive, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Penix came out of last Sunday's defeat in San Francisco with a bone bruise in his knee that limited him in practice Wednesday through Friday and resulted in a questionable tag for Week 8 action. Adam Schefter of ESPN then reported Saturday morning that Cousins likely was going to start for Penix, before reporting later Saturday that Cousins was in line to direct the Falcons offense this weekend. With Penix's lack of availability confirmed, Cousins will earn his first start since Week 15 of last season, but he'll be without top WR Drake London due to a hip injury.