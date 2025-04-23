The Browns, Steelers and Vikings may be interested in acquiring Cousins, whose contract includes a no-trade clause, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

The contract also has a guaranteed $27.5 million salary for 2025, plus a guaranteed $10 million roster bonus in 2026. Cousins somewhat unexpectedly showed up for the start of Atlanta's voluntary OTAs this week, but he still seems to be hoping for a trade that would put him in a starting role -- preferably without competition from an early draft pick at the position. Pittsburgh would seem to be the cleanest fit, if Aaron Rodgers doesn't end up signing there and the Steelers don't use an early pick on a QB later this week. Falcons GM Terry Fontenot responded to some of the rumors and reports Wednesday, saying it's "not accurate" that the team has asked potential trade partners to take on at least $20 million of Cousins' salary, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.