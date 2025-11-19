The Falcons announced Wednesday that Cousins will take over as their starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game at New Orleans after a second opinion confirmed that Michael Penix (knee) will require season-ending surgery to address a partially torn left ACL, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Cousins already looked to be in line to start at least four games after the Falcons relayed Monday that Penix would be headed to injured reserve, but now that the 25-year-old quarterback has been confirmed to need season-ending surgery, Cousins' run atop the depth chart will be extended. Per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com, head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that Easton Stick will be signed to the 53-man roster to work as Cousins' backup, while Kyle Trask will replace Stick on the team's practice squad. Cousins hasn't been productive in limited opportunities this season, as the Falcons have scored just one touchdown across the 17 offensive drives he's led so far (not counting kneel-downs). Though he draws a favorable matchup for his second start of the season against the 2-8 Saints, Cousins will have to make do without one of his top pass-catching options in Drake London (knee), who is week-to-week with a PCL injury.