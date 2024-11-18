Cousins completed 18 of 27 passes for 173 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Broncos. He also rushed once for no gain.

Cousins struggled as the Falcons posted a poor performance across the board before waving the white flag by inserting backup quarterback Michael Penix down 38-6 in the fourth quarter. The bigger long-term concern for Cousins could be the status of wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who exited in the third quarter due to a hamstring injury, though Atlanta's Week 12 bye could provide an opportunity for the team's leader in receiving yards to recover prior to a Week 13 home game against the Chargers. Cousins will look to bounce back post-bye after being held without a touchdown pass in each of the past two games.