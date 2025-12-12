Cousins completed 30 of 44 passes for 373 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Falcons' 29-28 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Cousins' what-year-is-this performance was worthy of a double take, considering the veteran signal-caller had looked like he'd regressed considerably in his previous four starts and two in-game cameos prior to Thursday night. He had embarrassed the Buccaneers secondary last season in an unforgettable 509-yard, four-touchdown TNF performance as well, and this latest prolific effort went largely through tight end Kyle Pitts, who was on the receiving end of 11 of Cousins' completions totaling 166 yards and also recorded all three receiving touchdowns on the night. Cousins' performance was all the more noteworthy considering the absence of Drake London (knee), and it certainly brightens the outlook for the Falcons' air attack heading into a Week 16 road matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 21 that the talented wideout should have a good chance of being ready for.