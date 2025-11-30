Cousins completed 21 of 33 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Jets.

Cousins had only 86 first-half passing yards but led a touchdown drive, capped by a one-yard Tyler Allgeier run to tie the score at 7-7 with nine seconds left before halftime. Atlanta's first drive of the third quarter was also capped by a rushing score, this time on a five-yard Bijan Robinson run. Cousins then broke a 17-17 tie by connecting with David Sills for a nine-yard touchdown pass with 8:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Jets scored the game's final 10 points to drop Atlanta to 4-8. Despite the slow start, Cousins ultimately exceeded 200 passing yards for the first time this season, but Atlanta's passing game won't offer much fantasy appeal in Week 14 against the Seahawks, especially if top wide receiver Drake London (knee) misses a third consecutive game.