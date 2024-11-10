Cousins completed 23 of 38 passes for 306 yards with an interception in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

An uncharacteristically awful day for Younghoe Koo cost the Falcons a win, but Cousins also struggled to get the ball into the end zone, failing to throw a TD pass for the first time since Week 4 -- the last time he faced the Saints. The veteran QB's 306 passing yards were his second-highest total of the season, however, behind only his mammoth 509-yard effort in Week 5 against the Bucs. Cousins will look to rebound on the road in Week 11, but he'll be facing another stingy secondary in the Broncos.