Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said Tuesday that the team has informed Cousins he will be released the first day of the new league year, March 11, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Cousins restructure his contract with Atlanta early August to provide the team increased cap flexibility at the cost of incentivizing a release sooner rather than later, making it so that the Falcons will owe him $67.9 million guaranteed if he were on the roster at the start of the new league year. Cunningham's comments confirm the writing on the wall, being finding a trade partner prior to that date is highly unlikely and the 37-year-old quarterback will be released. Quarterback-needy teams around the league may see Cousins as a candidate for a starting gig in 2026, while Atlanta will need to prioritize finding another reliable option at the position while Michael Penix (knee) works his way back from a torn left ACL for which he underwent surgery Nov. 25.