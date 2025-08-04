Falcons' Kirk Cousins: Won't play Friday night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cousins won't play in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Neither will starter Michael Penix, leaving Easton Stick and Emory Jones as Atlanta's quarterbacks. Cousins, meanwhile, presumably still wants to be traded to a team that will give him a chance to start, but he's practicing with the Falcons' backups in the meantime.
