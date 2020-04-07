Play

Benkert (toe) has received clearance to resume participating in football drills, Kelsey Kramer of Heavy.com reports.

Benkert missed the entire 2019 regular season after sustaining a significant toe injury during the Falcons' preseason opener against Denver, during which he put together a solid performance in completing 19 of 34 passes for 185 yards and a score. General manager Thomas Dimitroff said earlier in the offseason that he expects Benkert to compete with Matt Schaub and Danny Etling for the backup quarterback job in 2020, though the possibility of Atlanta drafting additional competition also can't be ruled out.

