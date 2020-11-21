site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' Kurt Benkert: Bumps to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Nov 21, 2020
Falcons elevated Benkert to the active roster Saturday.
Both Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub are healthy for Sunday's game against the Saints, so it's a curious move by the Falcons. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old quarterback will suit up for his first
NFL game Sunday.
