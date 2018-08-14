Falcons' Kurt Benkert: Looking to slow the game down
Benkert said Monday that his main focus for the Falcons' upcoming preseason game against Kansas City will be to trust his pre-snap reads, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "(I'm working on) just cleaning up what I see. Trusting the pre-snap that all my reads are there and then going through them and taking my time and not rushing," Benkert explained after a training camp session at Flowery Branch. "Trying to go through the full progression and get the ball in guys' hands."
The undrafted quarterback out of Virginia held his own during Atlanta's preseason opener against the Jets last Friday, completing nine-of-17 attempts for 125 yards with one interception off a batted ball during the fourth quarter. Benkert showed during his collegiate career that he has the ability to light up a box score, setting a school record with 455 yards in an early-season tilt against UCONN last year. That trend continued into his professional debut as Benkert connected on a number of deep balls, including a 27-yard pass to Dontez Byrd on his first attempt of the night, as well as completions of 23 and 30 yards to Devin Gray later in the game. Head coach Dan Quinn is beginning to take notice, saying Monday that he keeps seeing the arrow going up for Benkert -- "I always like that he has a good deep ball."
