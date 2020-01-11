Benkert (toe) suffered an injury during Atlanta's exhibition opener against Denver, and he did not end up making another appearance during his second NFL season out of Virginia.

The 24-year-old signal-caller put forth an encouraging season debut by completing 19 of 34 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1, but unfortunately he lost the rest of 2019 due to what NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported to be a "major" toe injury. Granted, Benkert had a limited body of work in 2019, but he vastly improved upon the 43.8 percent completion rate and 0:4 TD:INT he established during the 2018 preseason. Still yet to appear in a regular-season contest, Benkert remains under contract with the Falcons for one more year at a cap hit of $510,000.