Falcons' Kurt Benkert: Misses all but one game with injury
Benkert (toe) suffered an injury during Atlanta's exhibition opener against Denver, and he did not end up making another appearance during his second NFL season out of Virginia.
The 24-year-old signal-caller put forth an encouraging season debut by completing 19 of 34 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1, but unfortunately he lost the rest of 2019 due to what NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported to be a "major" toe injury. Granted, Benkert had a limited body of work in 2019, but he vastly improved upon the 43.8 percent completion rate and 0:4 TD:INT he established during the 2018 preseason. Still yet to appear in a regular-season contest, Benkert remains under contract with the Falcons for one more year at a cap hit of $510,000.
