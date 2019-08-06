Benkert (toe) was placed placed on injured reserve by the Falcons on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Benkert suffered a major toe injury during Thursday's preseason opener, and will have to sit out at least the first eight games of the season with the placement on IR. The team signed Matt Simms on Saturday to back up Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub, confirming the serious injury for Benkert. The Virginia product will likely be stashed on the IR as long as he's out, in order for the Falcons to keep him on the roster.

