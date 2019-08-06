Falcons' Kurt Benkert: Out for first eight games
Benkert (toe) was placed placed on injured reserve by the Falcons on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Benkert suffered a major toe injury during Thursday's preseason opener, and will have to sit out at least the first eight games of the season with the placement on IR. The team signed Matt Simms on Saturday to back up Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub, confirming the serious injury for Benkert. The Virginia product will likely be stashed on the IR as long as he's out, in order for the Falcons to keep him on the roster.
More News
-
Falcons' Kurt Benkert: Suffers major toe injury•
-
Falcons' Kurt Benkert: Suffers toe injury•
-
Falcons' Kurt Benkert: Sticks with Falcons•
-
Kurt Benkert: Clinches practice squad spot•
-
Falcons' Kurt Benkert: Struggles in first preseason start•
-
Falcons' Kurt Benkert: Set up to see major action in preseason finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Target risers and fallers
Heath Cummings unveils his projected target leaders for wide receiver and tight end as well...
-
Can JuJu be the No. 1 WR?
There's little reason to worry about whether JuJu Smith-Schuster can rise to the challenge...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
WR Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...