Benkert is expected to receive a heavy workload during Atlanta's preseason finale Thursday against Miami, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Benkert finds himself in the midst of a heated quarterback battle with Garrett Grayson for a potential reserve spot. There's no guarantee the Falcons opt to take three quarterbacks into the regular season, but if they do the team's fourth preseason contest could yield tremendous weight. Benkert, is considered to be trailing veteran backup Matt Schaub for the No. 2 spot, but a strong finish to the preseason has to power to sway the Falcons brass.