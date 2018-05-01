Falcons' Kurt Benkert: Signs on with Falcons

Benkert agreed to terms on a contract with Atlanta worth $60,000 guaranteed, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Benkert was widely projected as a fourth-to-sixth round caliber prospect after throwing for a Virginia program record 3,207 passing yards last season, but he did not hear his name called as 13 other quarterbacks did during this past weekend's draft. Former Texans starting quarterback Matt Schaub has a firm hold of the backup job at this point, but Benkert will try to siege this opportunity to supplant himself on the depth chart as the third-string option. The 22-year-old Benkert will compete with Trevor Knight, who served on the team's practice squad last year, and Garrett Grayson -- a Colorado State product who is yet to take an offensive snap in the regular season since New Orleans selected him in the third round of the 2015 draft.