Benkert completed 10-of-25 attempts for 103 passing yards and two interceptions in Thursday's 34-7 loss to the Dolphins.

Though he's turned heads with a number of throws in practice throughout the summer, Benkert left much to be desired in his first preseason as a whole. Following a promising debut in which he completed nine-of-17 attempts for 125 yards, the Virginia standout has completed just 43.8 percent of his throws for less than five yards per attempt in the three outings since.

